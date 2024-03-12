A Few Clouds 60°

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Charlotte Hall Gas Station

Two Maryland Lottery players are $50,000 richer after Monday's Powerball drawing and may not know it.

The tickets were sold at Dash In at 30100 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall and at New Grand Mart, located at 1535 University Boulevard in Hyattsville

Lottery officials are urging residents to check their tickets after two winners were reported for the drawing on Monday, March 11, when the winning numbers were 1-3-7-16-66 with a Powerball of 5.

The $50,000 third-tier winning tickets were sold at Dash In on Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall (St. Mary's County) and at New Grand Mart on University Boulevard in Hyattsville (Prince George's County).

Maryland had a total of 15,989 winners of $4 to $50,000 prizes in the drawing, with 2,964 winners adding Power Play to their tickets.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity of $559 million for Wednesday's drawing, with an estimated cash option of $273.3 million.

