Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Charlotte Hall Gas Station

Lottery officials are urging residents to check their tickets after two winners were reported for the drawing on Monday, March 11, when the winning numbers were 1-3-7-16-66 with a Powerball of 5.

The $50,000 third-tier winning tickets were sold at Dash In on Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall (St. Mary's County) and at New Grand Mart on University Boulevard in Hyattsville (Prince George's County).

Maryland had a total of 15,989 winners of $4 to $50,000 prizes in the drawing, with 2,964 winners adding Power Play to their tickets.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity of $559 million for Wednesday's drawing, with an estimated cash option of $273.3 million.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.