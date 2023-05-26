Weapons, Drugs Seized From Dubious Duo During During Search In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Christopher Jujuan Commodore, 24, and Rahjon Jordan Adams, 23, both of Lexington Park, were arrested and face various charges following the execution of search and seizure warrants on Thursday, May 25, in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive.

During the execution of the warrants in Lexington Park, Commodore was found to be in possession of:

Loaded Glock 23C semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine;

Oxycodone pills;

Suboxone strips;

“A large quantity” of marijuana.

All of the drugs were packaged to be distributed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search at the residence led to the recovery of:

Cocaine and related packaging materials “indicative of distribution;”

A loaded short-barreled AR-15;

Loaded Taurus G3C semi-automatic handgun;

Two shotguns;

Multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, including drum magazines and .556 caliber green tip ammunition.

Commodore was charged with:

CDS Possession with intent to distribute: Oxycodone;

CDS Possession with intent to distribute: Buprenorphine;

CDS Possession with intent to distribute: Cannabis;

Disorderly conduct;

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammo;

Handgun on a person;

CDS Possession: Firearms;

CDS with intent to distribute narcotics.

Adams was charged with:

Two counts of CDS Possession: Cocaine;

CDS Possession with intent to distribute: Cocaine;

Firearm/drug traffic crime.

No information about a return court date has been announced by authorities.

