Wanted Man Attempts To Disarm Sheriff's Deputy During Arrest In St Mary's County: Officials

Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores, 30, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was tracked down by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office late on Saturday, July 22.

However, he did not want to be taken into custody.

Flores resisted his arrest, assaulting three deputies and attempted to disarm one during the violent incident, according to authorities. Two reported minor injuries that required treatment.

Flores was ultimately arrested and charged with:

Attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Resisting arrest;

Property destruction of less than $1,000;

Failure to comply with a peace order (warrant);

Harassing: race/religion/person/group (warrant);

Property destruction of less than $1,000 (warrant).

The incident remains under investigation.

