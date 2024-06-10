Deputies stopped a speeding vehicle shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 on Great Mills Road when a driver was spotted speeding through the area with Vincent Lavey Harrington in the front seat.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Harrington had felony warrants out for his arrest in both St. Mary's and Charles counties.

A subsequent search of him led to the discovery of a bag with suspected Ecstasy/MDMA tablets and a loaded handgun.

Harrington was arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, CDS: Possession of not cannabis, and other offenses.

He was also served on the active warrant in St. Mary's County and taken to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.