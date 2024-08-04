Two Women Hospitalized After Double Stabbing During Break-In At Lexington Park Home: Sheriff

Prince George's County resident Terek Demaury Ross, 28, was arrested after stabbing his victims and then attempting to flee in one of their vehicles before being apprehended by deputies in Calvert County.

Investigators say that at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, deputies were called to the 21000 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, where there were two victims who had been stabbed by a man known to them.

According to the sheriff's office, Ross broke into their home and used a knife from inside the residence to stab his first victim repeatedly, though she was able to escape and call 911.

Ross then allegedly attacked the second woman, stabbing her multiple times before she was able to flee to a neighbor's residence to call the police.

It is further alleged that Ross then stole a car belonging to one of the women and fled the scene, prompting a BOLO that was received by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, who was able to locate and apprehend him heading north on Maryland Route 4.

Ross was then transferred to the custody of investigators in St. Mary's County. Both women were taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition on Sunday.

The stabbing suspect was charged with two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related offenses.

He was being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center following his arrest.

