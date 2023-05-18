Two Men Busted For Child Porn Offenses In Back-To-Back Days: State Police

Daniel Alexander Elliott, 25, of Crisfield, allegedly used social media accounts to share and distribute illicit materials with others, and he was busted following an investigation by the Maryland State Police that was launched earlier this month.

According to police, the investigation led to a search and seizure at Elliott's home, which led to "numerous" images of child porn that were found on his cell phone and other devices that had been distributed and shared through social media.

Elliot was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, May 18, and charged with 16 counts of possession and nine counts of distribution of child pornography.

His apprehension came a day after a similar case was resolved in Anne Arundel County, where Odenton resident Matthue Koontz, 38, was busted on similar charges.

In March, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched a separate investigation into the possession of child porn being shared online.

Investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online by a suspect out of Anne Arundel, later identified as Koontz.

On Wednesday, May 17, state and federal investigators served a warrant at his Odenton home, where a review of his electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple child porn files.

Koontz was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

