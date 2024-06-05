Richard Allen Roloson, 65, did his best to avoid his arrest, but he was ultimately taken into custody on June 4 following a trespassing complaint, officials say.

Deputies were called to Great Mills Road on Tuesday to investigate the complaint, where they found Roloson - who was also the subject of a separate call for panhandling and trespassing - hiding in the area.

Once Roloson was located, deputies determined that he was wanted on an open warrant, and during a subsequent search of him, deputies recovered cocaine and paraphernalia.

The Lexington Park resident was arrested and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with CDS possession of not marijuana, and CDS possession of paraphernalia.

