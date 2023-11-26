Three Teens Indicted For Fatal Shooting At St. Mary's County Sheetz: Sheriff

Authorities announced over the weekend that James Jerome Adams, Jr., a minor from Great Mills, and an adult from Bushwood who was a juvenile at the time, have been indicted and charged as adults in connection to the murder of Marcus Anthony Day in April.

Officials noted that at the time of the indictment, all three were in jail for unrelated matters.

Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, to the Great Mills Sheetz in the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road to investigate a reported shooting, though upon arrival no victim was initially located.

Shortly thereafter, officials say that deputies responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where they found Day suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Leonardtown resident was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriffs office.

During the investigation, the three were identified as suspects, and they've been charged with multiple counts of murder, assault, and weapons offenses.

No motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.