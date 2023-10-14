Three Minors Airlifted To Maryland Hospitals After Crashing UTV, St. Mary's County Sheriff Says

Shortly before 5;15 p.m. on Friday, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to the area of Holly Bank Drive and Burning Oaks Drive in Mechanicsville, where there was a report of a Utility Task Vehicle that had just been involved in a crash.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, a Massimo Buck UTV being driven by a minor with four other juveniles was driving on Holly Bank Road when the vehicle left the roadway and all five were ejected.

Three of the victims had to be airlifted, and a fourth taken by ambulance to the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, while the fifth did not require any additional treatment.

No information was provided about any of the juveniles. Their condition was not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.

The crash is now being investigated by the St. Mary's County Sheriff Office's Collision Unit, which found that "operator error" was a contributing factor, according to the initial investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8010 or emailing brian.connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

