Teens, Man Busted With Guns, Drugs During Bust In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Investigators from the sheriff's office executed a series of search and seizure warrants on Patuxent Road in Lexington Park, leading to the arrests of Kevonte Fenwick, 19, John Maurice Neale, 33, and an underage 17-year-old teen who was caught with an illegal weapon, authorities announced on Wednesday, July 26.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office Fenwick was caught red-handed attempting to hide a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun outside of a sliding class doors as deputies approached to execute the warrant.

During a search of their Lexington Park home, another Glock handgun with an extended clip was found in the possession of a 17-year-old, and Neale was found to be in possession of 103 suspected oxycodone and fentanyl pills.

Officials noted that Fenwick and the teen are both prohibited from possessing firearms, and the amount of pills Neale was busted with "is indicative of possession with an intent to distribute."

Fenwick and the teen were both arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. Neale was charged with possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and possession with intent to distribute.

All three were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. No information about their initial court appearance has been released by the sheriff's office.

