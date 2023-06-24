Mostly Cloudy 79°

Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Shooting 17-Year-Old Near Lexington Park Apartments: Sheriff

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a teenage shooting suspect who will face prison time when he is tried as an adult, authorities announced.

The shooting was reported on Gloucester Court in Lexington Park
Zak Failla
A 16-year-old shooter is in custody after deputies from the sheriff's office found a 17-year-old teen who had been struck multiple times in Lexington Park late on Friday, June 23 during an investigation. 

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, deputies were called to the area of Gloucester Court to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was treated before being taken to an area Trauma Center. 

He was listed in stable condition on Saturday afternoon.

A canvas of the area led deputies to the 16-year-old suspect - whose name will not be released, according to the department - who was arrested and charged as an adult with: 

  • First-degree attempted murder;
  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Use of a firearm in a violent crime;
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor.

No information about an initial court date has been announced by the sheriff's office.

