Teen Busted With Weapon Reported Stolen In Virginia Charged As Adult: St. Mary's County Sheriff

On Sunday, July 28, a sheriff's deputy on patrol stopped the teen driver in a Ford F-150 for reported equipment violations in Lexington Park, and while approaching the truck, found a firearm leaning against the passenger's left leg, prompting an investigation.

The driver and passenger - who have not been identified by the sheriff's office - were detained, the Ford searched, and the weapon was ultimately identified as a 7.62 X 39mm Draco pistol with ammunition in the chamber.

It was later determined that the weapon had been listed as stolen through the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office in Virginia.

The passenger was arrested and charged as an adult with:

Transporting a handgun in a vehicle;

Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm by a minor and other related offenses.

The teen was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.