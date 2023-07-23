Teen Accused Of Shooting In Maryland To Be Tried As An Adult: State Police

Bryant Brown-Clark, 16, is facing charges after being arrested by Maryland State Police investigators in Salisbury for his alleged role in a shooting, officials say.

According to state police, shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, troopers in Wicomico County were called to the unit block of Fentral Avenue in Salisbury to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, troopers found three uninjured victims, and two bullets were found in an area home and a shell casing was located on the property.

On Sunday morning, troopers executed a search warrant at Brown-Clark's home and he was arrested without incident.

Brown-Clark was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is scheduled to be seen by a District Court commissioner, who will try him as an adult after consulting with the State's Attorney's Office.

Charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

