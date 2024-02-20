Shoplifter Assaulted Employee During Disturbance At St. Mary's County Business, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called on Feb. 19 to a reported disturbance in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, where local resident Kelli Aaliyah Richardson, 22, got into an altercation, officials say.

It is alleged that Richardson was attempting to steal multiple items from the business, and when confronted, she assaulted an employee.

Deputies were able to quickly track down Richardson, who was arrested without further incident and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and other related offenses.

No information about her next court appearance was released.

