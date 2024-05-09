Fog/Mist 61°

Devron Ny'Quez Murray Sentenced For Killing Syncere Smith

The man responsible for the fatal shooting of a teen at a Maryland carnival will spend the rest of his life in jail, the St. Mary's County State's Attorney announced late on Wednesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Devron Ny'Quez Murray, 21, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional five years, for his role in the fatal shooting of shot Syncere Kovey Smith at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival on Three Notch Road in 2022.

Smith was airlifted to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown following the shooting where he later died of his injuries, investigators said. 

Another man was struck by a bullet in the leg and was air transported to an area trauma center.

Witnesses provided a description of the shooter who was found nearby in a matter of minutes at the Birdie’s gas station in Hollywood, police said. 

A search of the area turned up a 9mm handgun, which Murray was prohibited from possessing a handgun because of his age. 

