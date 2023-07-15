Overcast 87°

Sheriff Seizes 4+ Pounds Of Cocaine From Suspected St. Mary's County Drug Dealer: Officials

The investigation into a suspected St. Mary’s County drug dealer led to a massive bust and seizure of more than four pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash, authorities announced.

Laray Anthony Maddox,
Zak Failla
Laray Anthony Maddox, 41, is facing a host of charges after investigators caught him red handed with the drugs that were stashed in a secluded wooded area not far from his home in California.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located approximately two kilograms - 4.4 pounds - of cocaine from a wooded area along a public roadway where Maddox was spotted leaving before returning to his home.

That incident then led to a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of the cocaine and approximately $17,000 in suspected drug money.

Maddox was arrested and charged with:

  • Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS): Possession of a large amount;
  • CDS: Possession with intent to distribute;
  • CDS: Possession of not cannabis;
  • CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

He was being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. No information about his next court appearance has been released by the sheriff’s office.

