Sheriff IDs 23-Year-Old Found With Gunshot Wound Who Died After Crashing In St. Mary's County

Malic Quinn Freeland has been identified as the person who was rushed to an area shock trauma center and later died from his injuries, authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 to investigate a crash when a vehicle went through a fence and into a shed near Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park, officials say.

First responders provided aid to Freeland for injuries sustained in the crash, at which point he was found shot and he was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation before succumbing to the injuries on Tuesday.

Freeland's body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash or shooting has been asked to contact DFC Benjamin Raley at the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8076 or emailing Benjamin.Raley@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.