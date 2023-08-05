Second Murder Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot Outside MD Apartment Building: State PD

Antonio Lamont Oliver, 24, has been arrested and faces a murder charge for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Kevin Lamont Chaney in Wicomico County.

Oliver joins Bisheri Damond Jacobs, 19, behind bars, after he was busted earlier this week. Oliver is now waiting extradition back to Maryland after being arrested in Philadelphia.

All three men were from Salisbury.

Police say that shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 31, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called to the Pemberton Manor Apartments on Fairground Drive to investigate a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Chaney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of the complex, and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was notified to investigate.

He was rushed to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Jacobs was first identified as a suspect, arrested, and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.

Oliver is now charged with first-degree murder and related charges, according to police, who are awaiting his extradition out of Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about the murder or was in the area of the Pemberton Manor Apartment Complex has been asked to contact state police by calling (443) 366-5072.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.