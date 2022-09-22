Threats Made Targeting St. Mary's County Fair, High Schools Events, Sheriff Says

Threats targeting a county fair and school activities in Maryland are actively being investigated by police, according to officials.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair and public high school football games and other school activities, the agency announced.

The threats were reportedly made online, though the nature of them was not disclosed by investigators.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office said that they will be staffed at a command post for the 75th iteration of the fair, which is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 22, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 25.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our agency has numerous uniformed deputies and staff monitoring and working the St. Mary’s County Fair and other public events this weekend,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

“We continue to work with our allied agencies to assess and evaluate online threats and staffing a unified command post for the fair," they continued. “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement partners are striving to ensure a safe and happy 75th county fair.”

Anyone with tips regarding the threats or suspects has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling (301) 475-3333 or to text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

