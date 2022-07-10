Threat Targeting Leonardtown High School Deemed Not Credible, St.Mary's County Sheriff Says

A threat made targeting a Maryland high school was ultimately determined to be unfounded, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 that the sheriff’s office was called in to investigate a threat regarding Leonardtown High School that was reportedly made late in the previous school day.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by investigators, though it was reportedly made by a student via AirDrop to other students, according to the Southern Maryland News Net.

Ultimately, the agency determined that the threat was not credible, and Leonardtown High School was open on time and on a normal schedule on Friday.

