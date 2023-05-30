School Bus With Students Onboard Involved In Mechanicsville Crash (DEVELOPING)

Deputies were called in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 30 to the intersection of Route 5 and Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville, when an occupied school bus was struck by a motor vehicle while taking students home for the day, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported, though a second school bus had to be called into the area to transport students to their stops. It is unclear what caused the crash.

During the investigation and cleanup at the crash scene, the sheriff’s office cautioned that there will be temporary road closures in the area and drivers can expect delays if they travel through that part of Mechanicsville.

