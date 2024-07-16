Multiple agencies were called at around 9:30 a..m. in Talbot County to the 6800 block of Travelers West Circle in Easton, where there was a reported crash into the Tred Avon River on July 16.

Police say that Robert Eugene Merlinii, 56, was the pilot and sole occupant of the twin engine Cessna who was pulled out of the water.

State police, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, US Coast Guard, and Talbot County Sheriff were among the departments to respond to search for any occupants of the Cessna 402 plane.

Merlinii was recovered from the water by Anne Arundel County Fire Department divers and pronounced dead by paramedics later on Tuesday. The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

According to the preliminary report, a twin-engine plane took off shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday heading from Tipton Airport to Fort Meade before crashing into the river.

It is believed that the pilot was going toward Easton Airport at the time.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

