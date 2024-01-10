Propane-Fueled Explosion Causes $100K In Damages To Centreville Business: State Fire Marshal

An alarm company was alerted by a motion detector at Callahan's Gas & Appliance on N. Commerce Street in Centreville around 7:35 a.m., the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Upon arrival, fire department personnel found signs of a small explosion and singed paper within the business. The incident to be isolated and accidental due to complications with the propane at the business, the fire marshal's office said.

An estimated $100,000 in damages was reported.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

