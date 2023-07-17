Police ID Popular Teen Killed In Head-On MD Rollover Crash

Hunter Sansbury, 14, has been identified by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as the person killed in a head-on crash that left at least three others with various injuries shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

First responders were called to the violent crash near the 2200 block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, when a Kia Rio struck the truck when a juvenile driver lost control.

Officials said that the Durango, driven by Glen Burnie resident Jacob Jones, 39, with Taylor Lee Jones, 27, and a minor in the backseat was struck by the Kia, sending all three to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, whose name has not been released, was also flown by police to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

He is reportedly listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the underage driver was speeding north on Newtowne Neck Road when he lost control approaching a curve in the roadway, lost control, went over the center line and struck the Durango.

The impact of the crash caused the Rio to overturn and to rest on its side in the opposite lane of travel.

Both speeding and the poor weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to investigators, who are still probing the fatal incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 2337 or emailing Vincent.Pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

