Three Men Charged In Connection To June Robbery In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Three men in Maryland are facing multiple felony charges following an investigation into a summer robbery in St. Mary's County, authorities announced.

Great Mills resident Benjamin Dennis Wagoner, 18, was apprehended on Tuesday, Aug. 23 by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Division, and Emergency Services Team following a monthslong robbery investigation.

The alleged robbery happened on Wednesday, June 15 in the 22000 block of Deerpath Court in Great Mills.

At the time a warrant was executed at a St. Mary's County home, officials said they located Wagoner, who was in possession of a large quantity of suspected marijuana, packaging materials, scales, and a firearm.

Further investigation led to the arrests of Daniel Erin Castillo, 25, and Isaiah Tremaine Luttrell, 22, who were both allegedly involved in connection with the robbery, according to the sheriff's office.

Wagoner was charged with:

Armed robbery;

Firearm use during a felony or violent crime;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Theft;

CDS: Distribution;

Possession of a firearm while drug trafficking;

Illegal possession of a firearm.

Castillo and Luttrell were charged with:

Armed robbery;

Firearm use during a felony or violent crime;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Theft;

Handgun on a person.

All three men are being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.