Thief Attempting To Flee From Deputies Busted After Running Into Car In Leonardtown: Sheriff

A theft suspect made matters worse for himself when he attempted to flee from police and his victim in Maryland when he sprinted into a moving vehicle, leaving it with damage, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Cheverly resident Randy Demaun Lee, 47, is facing a host of charges following a reported theft in the 40000 block of Merchant’s Lane in Leonardtown, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Officials said that Lee’s alleged victim advised deputies that he spotted him entering his vehicle and stealing cash from inside, and when he was confronted, Lee fled on foot.

Deputies were able to locate Lee in the area, and when they approached, he allegedly fled on foot, running into the side of a vehicle on Budd’s Creek Road, leaving it with undisclosed damage.

Lee was ultimately apprehended and charged with:

Theft;

Rogue and vagabond;

Resisting arrest;

Obstructing and hindering;

Malicious destruction of property.

No return court date has been announced.

