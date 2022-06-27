Theft Suspect Wanted In St. Mary's County After Targeting Vapor Store: Sheriff

An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who allegedly robbed a store in Lexington Park in May.

Investigators released photos on Monday, June 27, of a wanted woman and person of interest who allegedly shoplifted at the Optimal Vapor Store at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

The suspect allegedly placed three items in her purse at the Lexington Park store and then proceeded to walk out without paying. She then left in a Kia Optimum with a second woman, who investigators said is a person of interest.

No descriptive information has been provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the theft suspect or person of interest has been asked to contact St. Mary's County Sherrif Deputy First Class Matthew Beyer by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78005 or emailing matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com and referencing case number 22450-22.

