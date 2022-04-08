The Heat Is On: Discarded Smoking Materials Spark Apartment Fire In Lexington County

An already scorching hot day got even hotter for a Maryland man whose discarded smoking materials accidentally started a quick-moving fire in the rear of his residence.

In St. Mary’s County, first responders from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 to the 22000 block of Valley Estate Drive, where there was a reported fire near the back of the apartment.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with flames coming from the back door of the apartment, according to the state fire marshal, and it took a team of 20 firefighters approximately 10 minutes to get the blaze knocked down.

The fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure of the apartment, which sustained heavy smoke, fire, and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said that the preliminary cause was determined to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoke materials.

