Teen Busted For Trespassing, Threatening Driver With Handgun Days Apart In St. Mary's County

A teenager in Maryland is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing driver in St. Mary’s County near a busy intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lexington Park resident Leah Michelle Hicks, 18, was apprehended by members of the sheriff's office following an investigation into an alleged incident on Chaptico Road near the area of Route 234 in Mechanicsville.

It is alleged that a victim observed a vehicle stopped with the occupants outside, at which point Hicks exited her vehicle with a weapon and pointed the handgun in the direction of her victim.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew's Church Road, in California, investigators said. The suspect was positively identified as Hicks, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Hicks was arrested without incident and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Possession of a handgun on a person;

Felony use of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm by a minor.

Days earlier, on Saturday, July 30, deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, where there was a reported trespassing incident.

It is alleged that in that instance, Hicks entered the residence through a front door, and after being instructed to leave, she repeatedly refused to, investigators said, noting that she had also previously been served a no trespass order for the home.

In that case, Hicks was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing.

No return court date for Hicks has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.