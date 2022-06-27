Suspect At Large After Setting Intentional Fire In Lexington Park Yard

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an alleged incendiary fire that was set in the front yard of a St. Mary’s County home.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, a fire was reported outside a Forest Run Road residence in Lexington Park, officials said.

The fire marshal said that an unknown person threw multiple incendiary devices into the front yard of the home, though the fire didn't spread to the structure of the home.

No injuries were reported, and minimal damage was reported, officials noted.

The incident remains under investigation. No motive has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incendiary fire has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6831.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.