St. Inigoes Man Apprehended For Illegal Possession Of A Firearm During Bust: Sheriff

A man prohibited from possessing a firearm is facing charges in Maryland after being busted by investigators with a handgun in a quiet St. Mary’s town.

St. Inigoes resident Taquan Anthony Berry, 24, was arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 27 following an investigation into an alleged weapons offense.

Officials said that detectives from the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search and seizure warrant at his home, where they seized a loaded handgun, which Berry is prohibited by law from possessing.

Berry remains in custody at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown as he awaits making an init

