Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Spitting Suspect Apprehended After Making Threats In St. Mary's County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Arron Michael Griffin
Arron Michael Griffin Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A man violating a court-issued protective order is facing new charges in Maryland after allegedly threatening his victim and spitting on a sheriff’s deputy attempting to arrest him, authorities announced.

Leonardtown resident Michael Griffin, 43, was busted by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 21, after he was caught yelling, cursing, and threatening his victim.

Sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s County responded to the 23200 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown late on Tuesday, where there was a reported peace order violation, officials said on Thursday, June 23.

Upon arrival, deputies located Griffin spitting in the direction of his victim. As he was being apprehended, Griffin also allegedly spit on a deputy at the scene.

Griffin was ultimately apprehended and charged with failure to comply with a peace order and second-degree assault.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.