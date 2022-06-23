Spitting Suspect Apprehended After Making Threats In St. Mary's County

A man violating a court-issued protective order is facing new charges in Maryland after allegedly threatening his victim and spitting on a sheriff’s deputy attempting to arrest him, authorities announced.

Leonardtown resident Michael Griffin, 43, was busted by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 21, after he was caught yelling, cursing, and threatening his victim.

Sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s County responded to the 23200 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown late on Tuesday, where there was a reported peace order violation, officials said on Thursday, June 23.

Upon arrival, deputies located Griffin spitting in the direction of his victim. As he was being apprehended, Griffin also allegedly spit on a deputy at the scene.

Griffin was ultimately apprehended and charged with failure to comply with a peace order and second-degree assault.

