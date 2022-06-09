Shelter In Place Order Lifted At Patuxent River Naval Air Station After Shots Fired In Maryland

A “shelter in place” order at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station has been lifted after shots were fired, sending one person to a Maryland trauma center, officials said.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, shots were reported in a residence in the Lovell Cove housing on the base, according to authorities.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River personnel responded to the scene, which was declared clear later on Tuesday afternoon, though the shelter-in-place order was put into effect as a precaution.

Officials said that one person was struck by the gunfire and was transported to a Maryland trauma center for evaluation and treatment of undisclosed injuries.

No other shooters or victims were reported.

“I am thankful to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River community for the way it responded to the emergency,” Capt. Derrick Kingsley, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer said in a statement.

“Our law enforcement and emergency personnel and local law enforcement responded swiftly and professionally.”

An investigation has been launched, and more information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.