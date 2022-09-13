Seen Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman, Girl At Mechanicsville Dollar Store

Police investigators in Maryland have released a photo of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl and woman shopping at a Dollar General store over the summer.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man (pictured above) who is wanted for an indecent exposure incident on Friday, Aug. 19 at the store located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.

It is alleged that the man followed his victims into the store and ultimately wound exposing himself to them while they were shopping.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and orange Crocs. He was later seen driving a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Avenger, according to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the man or indecent exposure incident has been asked to contact Deputy Bianca Salas at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78160 or emailing Bianca.Salas@stmarysmd.com.

The tip can also be submitted to Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting the information to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

