Rock, Paper, Scissors, Shoot: Maryland Man Arrested After Assaulting Victim During Dispute

William Andrew Wright
William Andrew Wright Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A Lexington Park man is facing charges for an alleged assault where he punched his victim and threatened him with scissors during a dispute, police said.

William Andrew Wright, 39, was arrested by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office after an alleged disturbance in the 21400 block of Ritz Drive in Lexington Park on Monday, July 27.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office said that Wright allegedly punched his victim in the chest and threatened him with scissors.

He also allegedly assaulted a second victim who sought to intervene and stop the assault by pulling on his shirt, causing him to fall and injuring him.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office said that the second victim sustained a “visible injury” and when Wright was advised that he was under arrest, be refused to comply with deputies and resisted arrest before he was ultimately apprehended.

Wright was ultimately placed under arrest and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and resisting or interfering with arrest.

No return court date has been announced.

