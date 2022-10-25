Contact Us
St. Mary's
Road Closed, Deputies Reportedly Injured Investigating Crash In St. Mary's County

Zak Failla
Deputies were called to Loveville Road near Coonhunters Lane in Loveville on Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent head-on crash that caused road closures shortly before the evening commute on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Loveville Road near Coonhunters Road in Loveville shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash, officials say.

According to The Southern Maryland Chronicle, the crash may have involved a potentially intoxicated driver, and two deputies were reportedly injured during the investigation.

The crash led to the closure of Loveville Road on Tuesday afternoon while the sheriff’s office investigated.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

