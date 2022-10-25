Road Closed, Deputies Reportedly Injured Investigating Crash In St. Mary's County

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent head-on crash that caused road closures shortly before the evening commute on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Loveville Road near Coonhunters Road in Loveville shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash, officials say.

According to The Southern Maryland Chronicle, the crash may have involved a potentially intoxicated driver, and two deputies were reportedly injured during the investigation.

The crash led to the closure of Loveville Road on Tuesday afternoon while the sheriff’s office investigated.

