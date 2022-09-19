Public Assistance Sought To Locate Two Wanted Suspects Who Robbed Lexington Park Stores: Police

Seen them?

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate suspects wanted for alleged thefts over the summer.

At 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, a man (pictured above on the left and right) members of the sheriff’s office responded to the Lexington Park Big Lots in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive, when he attempted to leave the store with items he never paid for, investigators said.

A store employee was able to follow the suspect out of the store and recovered the stolen items before he could take off, officials noted.

More than a month later, on Sunday, July 31, investigators said that a man (pictured in the middle) used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Wawa on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, according to investigators.

Both incidents remain under investigation after the sheriff’s office released their photos on Monday, Sept. 19.

Anyone with information regarding either suspect or incident has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to “TIP239” with the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

