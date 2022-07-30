Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By SUV Crossing Busy Leonardtown Intersection

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed in Maryland after being struck by an SUV near a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, authorities announced.

Leonardtown resident Joseph Harry Norris IV, 42, was struck and killed by a woman from Mechanicsville as he was crossing Point Lookout Road on Friday, July 29, according to the sheriff's office.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Route 5 and Cedar Lane Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, where there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found Norris with “serious injuries,” and it was determined he was attempting to cross the travel lanes of Point Lookout Road when he was struck by a 2018 Dodge Journey that was being driven by a 35-year-old Mechanicsville woman driving north on the roadway.

Norris was transported to an area hospital, officials said, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to officials.

Investigators said that weather and Norris’ failure to yield the right of way to the driver are considered to be contributing factors in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Det. First Class Matthew Beyer at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78005 or emailing matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

