One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Violent Single-Car Rollover Crash In Ridge: Officials

One person was hospitalized overnight after being involved a grisly one-car crash along a Maryland roadway, officials announced.

Crews from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a stretch of Curleys Road shortly before 8 p.n on Monday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported rollover crash with at least one victim still inside the mangled vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they located the vehicle right-side up with one person still inside “alert and sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open.”

Photos of the incident from the fire department can be found here.

Due to injuries sustained in the crash, officials said that the driver - whose name has not been released - was treated by paramedics until a helicopter could arrive at St. Michael’s Church to bring the patient to an area trauma center.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash.

The site was cleared shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday night, officials said.

