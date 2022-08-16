Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Former Drexel Neurology Chair Who Sexually Abused Patients Dies By Suicide In Jail: AP
Police & Fire

One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Violent Single-Car Rollover Crash In Ridge: Officials

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
One was airlifted after crashing and rolling over a vehicle in Ridge. One was airlifted after crashing and rolling over a vehicle in Ridge.
One was airlifted after crashing and rolling over a vehicle in Ridge. Photo Credit: Facebook/Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Maryland State Police helicopter. Maryland State Police helicopter.
Maryland State Police helicopter. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

One person was hospitalized overnight after being involved a grisly one-car crash along a Maryland roadway, officials announced.

Crews from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a stretch of Curleys Road shortly before 8 p.n on Monday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported rollover crash with at least one victim still inside the mangled vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they located the vehicle right-side up with one person still inside “alert and sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open.”

Photos of the incident from the fire department can be found here.

Due to injuries sustained in the crash, officials said that the driver - whose name has not been released - was treated by paramedics until a helicopter could arrive at St. Michael’s Church to bring the patient to an area trauma center.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash. 

The site was cleared shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday night, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.