Mercedes-Driving Would-Be BB Gun Thief Wanted In St. Mary's County

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who was busted attempting to steal a BB gun before fleeing in a Mercedes.

An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they attempt to locate a suspect who attempted to steal the gun from the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall over the summer.

It is alleged that the man (pictured above) removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts when he was confronted by an employee.

The alleged incident happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

Investigators said that after being confronted, the man left in a silver or gold Mercedes.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Anthony Cucinotta by calling (301) 475-4200, ext. 78175 or emailing anthony.cucinotta@stmarysmd.com.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

