Maryland Men Busted With Illegal Rifle During Search And Seizure: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after being busted with an illegal weapon during a multi-agency seizure operation in Maryland, authorities announced.

Great Mills resident Jamarr Sherman Mackall, 31, and Chicago Alexander Garner, 27, of Lexington Park, were apprehended by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office late on Monday, Aug. 22, according to officials.

On Monday, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation and Narcotics and Special Operation divisions executives a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park.

During the search, Mackall and Garner were both located in a vehicle and sheriff’s deputies seized a loaded rifle, leading to both of their arrests.

Mackall and Garner were both charged with:

Rifle/shotgun possession by a disqualified person;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling (301) 475-333 or by texting a tip to “TIP239” with the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

