Man Accused Of Interrupting Trespassing Investigation In St. Mary's County

A 23-year-old man who attempted to intervene in a trespassing investigation in Maryland is facing charges of his own after allegedly arguing with police and resisting arrest, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Lexington Park resident Tyrese Xavier Briscoe, 23, is facing charges for allegedly interrupting an ongoing investigation and attempting to remove a suspect from the scene while the sheriffs were still collecting evidence, officials said.

It is alleged that a St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office corporal responded to the 21600 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, where there was a reported trespassing incident.

While conducting the investigation, Briscoe allegedly arrived on the scene and interrupted the investigation, and attempted to remove the individual speaking with the corporal, standing between the investigator and suspect to prevent the interview from continuing.

When he was advised he was under arrest, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that Briscoe resisted, pulling away and not allowing himself to be handcuffed.

Briscoe was ultimately apprehended without further incident and charged with obstructing, hindering, and resisting arrest.

No return court date has been announced by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

