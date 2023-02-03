Lexington Park Father-Son Duo Caught With Weed, Weapons During Bust, Sheriff Says

Thursday was not a banner day for a father and his teen son in St. Mary’s County who are now facing drug and weapon charges after being busted by members of the sheriff’s office.

Lexington Park residents Devin Maurice Bryan, 19, and Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, when members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at their home in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road.

During the search, officials say that officers located a Taurus 9mm handgun and a Ruger 5.7-caliber handgun in the younger Bryan’s bedroom, which he is forbidden to possess in Maryland due to his age.

Inside the same room, investigators also found more than 11 ounces of suspected marijuana, as well as packaging material and digital scales consistent with drug dealing.

He was charged with:

CDS possession with the intent to distribute cannabis;

CDS possession of cannabis over civil use;

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Officials said that detectives also had a search and seizure warrant for Donald Bryan, who was in possession of a dollar bill with white powder suspected to be cocaine on him on Thursday while they were investigating his son.

He was charged with CDS possession of cocaine and later released. Devin Bryan is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown without bond.

