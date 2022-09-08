He's Back: Lexington Park Man Accused Of Violating Protective Order For Fourth Time This Summer

A summer of harassment continued for a Maryland man who was busted violating a valid court order for the fourth time in less than two months, this time by assaulting his victim.

Lexington Park resident Jonathon Jacob Resnick, 48, a familiar face to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, was back on the wrong side of the law for violating a protective order issued on behalf of his repeat victim.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park - again - for a reported disturbance, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers said that the investigation determined that Resnick assaulted his victim by throwing an undisclosed liquid substance on their person, in violation of the order.

Resnick was accused of violating the same order twice in one week in June, and again in early July for various incidents. He was also arrested on similar charges in November 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the latest incident in early August, Resnick was arrested and charged with violating a protective order. No return court information has been provided by investigators.

