Great Mills Man Apprehended For Armed Robbery In St. Mary's County

The investigation into an armed robbery led to the apprehension of a wanted suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on his victim during a planned meet-up in Maryland, authorities announced.

On Monday, June 13, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park where there was a reported robbery.

The victim told responding deputies that she met the suspect - later identified as Great Mills resident Jaonta Amin Thompson, 21 - in the parking lot and got into his vehicle to purchase property.

During the deal, it is alleged that Thompson took out a firearm and threatened his victim before stealing cash.

On Tuesday, June 21, Thompson was identified by investigators and arrested without incident.

Thompson was charged with:

Armed robbery;

Robbery;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

“Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637),” officials noted.

“Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.”

