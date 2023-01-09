Four Flee Furious Fast-Moving Fire That Tore Through St. Mary's County Home

Four people were able to safely escape a St. Mary’s County home that went up in flames on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 38000 block of Dickerson Road in Abell on Sunday, Jan. 8, when an occupant reported that a fire had broken out inside one of the bedrooms of the residence.

Officials say that an occupant of the home discovered the fire in a bedroom, and was able to safely evacuate three others who were inside the home at the time the flames began spreading.

According to a spokesperson from the Seventh District Fire Department, upon arrival, fire crews were met with flames showing from multiple sides of the house, which soon engulfed the entire structure.

Additional units were called, and the fire was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes, though crews remained at the scene for several hours to overhaul and extinguish hot spots that flared up during clean-up efforts.

More photos from the scene of the fire can be found here.

The fire marshal said that the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, though the cause remains under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced individuals who were left in the cold due to the blaze.

