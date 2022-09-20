Fleeing Man Busted With Pot, Stolen Handgun, High-Capacity Magazine In Lexington Park: Sheriff

A Maryland man with a stolen handgun and illegal magazine is facing charges following a traffic stop in St. Mary's County, the sheriff's office announced.

Lexington Park resident Rondell James Thompson, 23, was stopped by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive following a traffic violation.

During the stop, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Thompson attempted to drive away and proceeded to ditch his vehicle before fleeing on foot.

He was quickly apprehended, officials said, and inside his vehicle deputies seized a loaded handgun with a 50-round drum magazine that had been reported stolen in August 2021.

In the trunk of the vehicle, investigators also located a backpack with “a sufficient quantity of suspected marijuana.”

Thompson was charged with:

Possession of a regulated firearm that was stolen;

Assault weapon/magazine use;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Controlled Dangerous Substance: Possession of firearms;

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

