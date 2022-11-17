Drug Dealers Busted Attempting To Flush Weed During Search And Seizure In Lexington Park

Two Maryland men are facing drug and weapon charges following a bust by sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s County, officials announced.

Juwan Deontre Ford, 19, and James Sylvester Ford, Jr., 21, both of Lexington Park have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into alleged drug deals throughout the region, according to a spokesperson with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

In October, detectives began an investigation into the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) at the 21200 block of Winding Way in Lexington Park.

According to the spokesperson, during the investigation, both Ford and Ford were spotted conducting multiple hand-to-hand drug deals at the home.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, members of the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence in question, according to the sheriff's office.

When Juwan Ford was detained, he allegedly had suspected marijuana residue on both hands. Meanwhile, inside the home, investigators found a “large quantity” of marijuana floating in a toilet that Ford had attempted to flush.

At the time he was detained, James Ford was carrying a shoulder bag that contained three individual bags of marijuana that totaled more than 10 grams.

A subsequent search of the home also led to the recovery of:

More than 10 grams of marijuana;

Large heat-sealed plastic bags;

Digital scales;

Other evidence.

James Ford was charged with CDS: Possession with intent to distribute and CDS: Possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis. He was released on bail from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Juwan Ford was charged with:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute;

CDS: Possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis;

CDS: Distribution with a firearm;

Possession of a firearm with a felony conviction;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm by a minor.

He is being held on a no-bond status at the detention center.

