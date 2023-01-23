Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse

One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse.

Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.

The investigation determined that a 2001 Dodge pickup truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck metal bollards near the West Side Fire Station on Nanticoke Road in Bivalve.

According to the fire marshal, the truck came to a rest feet from the fire station and the crash caused the vehicle to go up in flames. Fast-acting first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but found the dead body of an unidentified man in the smoldering wreckage.

It also spread to the firehouse, though no members reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team, while the exact cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials said that the remains of the person killed in the fire have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to identify the body and determine the specific cause of death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.