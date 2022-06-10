Assault Suspect Apprehended In Leonardtown For Egg, Statue Attack Involving Child, Sheriff Says

Things are not going egg-celently for a Maryland man who allegedly went through extreme measures to terrorize his victims during a recent outburst.

Leonardtown resident Quentin Xavier Chase, Jr., 34, is facing multiple charges in St. Mary’s County after an incident that saw him throwing eggs at his victim and a child before going after them with a statue, the sheriff’s office announced.

It is alleged that Chase assaulted his unnamed victim in the 4200 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown by throwing multiple eggs at him, striking both he and a juvenile with the produce, a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office said.

After the egging, investigators said that Chase then struck his victim’s vehicle with a wooden statue, leaving both with damage.

It is unclear what caused the incident.

Chase was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree child abuse;

Malicious destruction of property.

Officials from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office did not announce a return court date for Chase.

